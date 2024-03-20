The Origin Story Of The Modern-Day Breakfast

Our modern-day breakfast is a gift bestowed to us by both geography and history. Its parts originate from the light meal first eaten by ancient Romans upon waking, in a drink used to help 15th-century Yemeni Sufi monks' spirituality, on the rustic tables of English Tudor-period field hands, and in U.S. government research laboratories during the World War II. (For the purposes of this article, we'll be discussing the menu items of what most Americans would consider the canonical breakfast — bacon and eggs, toast, fruit, coffee, and orange juice — leaving out the myriad other delicious options like pancakes, waffles, oatmeal, grits, et cetera.)

The late-Latin word disieiunare — translated as un-fast — might be the conceptual etymological ancestor of breakfast, but ultimately transformed into the English word for dinner and the French word for lunch. The compound meaning "to break the fast" took a while longer: The Oxford English Dictionary places the earliest written use of the word breakfast to 1463; by the 16th century, it was widely used. Regardless, people need to eat soon after sleeping for several hours, and the foods associated with this meal have a fascinating history. Let's begin with the proteins.