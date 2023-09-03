Is It Possible To Make Scrambled Eggs In An Air Fryer?

Air fryers can add a little crunch just to about anything, from crispier tater tots to homemade french fries. Some home cooks have gotten creative with their fryers, using them to make baked potatoes, bacon, and even grilled cheese. But what about eggs? There are plenty of recipes out there for air fryer hard-boiled eggs, but if you're the type who likes your morning scramble, is the air fryer a viable option?

It's perfectly possible to cook up fluffy, delicious scrambled eggs in the air fryer with a bit of prep work and a small amount of extra equipment. If you have an oven-safe ramekin at your disposal, you're well on your way already. Simply grease the ramekin, whisk the eggs, and bake them in the air fryer at 370 degrees for a few minutes. You can even cook some bacon or breakfast sausage alongside the eggs for a full meal with minimal fuss.