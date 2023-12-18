Is It Possible To Make Pancakes In The Air Fryer?
When it comes to breakfast, pancakes are one of the most popular and filling meals you can go with. Let's not forget about the varieties these hefty hot cakes come in, as well. From blueberry to chocolate, and every sweet combination you can imagine, there's definitely no shortage when it comes to indulging in pancake flavors. For those who end up making this delicious meal, you may be well aware of how hard it can be to get them just right when using an old-fashioned skillet. Fluffy, round, and golden brown: these are the essential components of any good stack of pancakes.
Nevertheless, making delicious pancakes like these doesn't have to hinge solely on using a skillet as your go-to cooking utensil. Indeed, the trendiness of the air fryer has opened up new avenues for crafting perfect pancakes, proving that it can also be done with this innovative kitchen appliance.
Using your air fryer to make pancakes
Whether you're using a skillet or air fryer, make sure you're using pancake mix with buttermilk. Buttermilk will help trigger the baking soda in your pancake mixture to create fluffy flapjacks. Another stellar trick is to let your pancake mixture rest for a bit to help maximize these results. Now, in order to create your pancake masterpiece, you'll need some aluminum pie tins. By pouring your mixture into the tins, the pancakes will take perfect shape while heating in the air fryer. You'll also want to make sure you use pan spray before adding the mixture so it's easy to pop them out when they're done.
All you have to do is put each aluminum tin filled with pancake mix into the air fryer and crank it up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Let it heat for seven or eight minutes, then take them out and let them cool for just a few minutes. You'll be amazed at just how simple it is to make perfect pancakes, so say goodbye to your skillet — you won't look back.
The best toppings for your pancakes
Once you've made a nice stack of air-fried pancakes, you may be wondering how you can push it to the limit. Can you really add more? Yes. There are so many unique and delicious toppings you can pile on to make your flapjacks taste even better. If you make pancakes with chocolate, you can add some Nutella as a spread to give it a rich, creamy texture and flavor. Cannoli cream will strike the perfect balance of flavors while providing a sweet ricotta-infused texture. You can also add some powdered sugar or whipped cream as a garnish.
When exploring pancakes made with fruit, you'll love what awaits. A combination of berries, bananas, and syrup can form a delectable landscape of sweetness atop any fruit-infused pancakes. Almond butter and apple butter will also create a nice reprieve from the plain butter you may use. You can even experiment with berry syrup, caramel, or chocolate sauce as substitutes for traditional maple syrup, crafting a cascade of sweet varieties. These are just a few enticing options to ensure your air-fried pancakes reach the pinnacle of taste.