Is It Possible To Make Pancakes In The Air Fryer?

When it comes to breakfast, pancakes are one of the most popular and filling meals you can go with. Let's not forget about the varieties these hefty hot cakes come in, as well. From blueberry to chocolate, and every sweet combination you can imagine, there's definitely no shortage when it comes to indulging in pancake flavors. For those who end up making this delicious meal, you may be well aware of how hard it can be to get them just right when using an old-fashioned skillet. Fluffy, round, and golden brown: these are the essential components of any good stack of pancakes.

Nevertheless, making delicious pancakes like these doesn't have to hinge solely on using a skillet as your go-to cooking utensil. Indeed, the trendiness of the air fryer has opened up new avenues for crafting perfect pancakes, proving that it can also be done with this innovative kitchen appliance.