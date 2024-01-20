Make Cinnamon Toast In Your Air Fryer And Thank Us Later

Though the air fryer has become the "it" appliance of the last half-decade, it would be unfair to chalk it up to being a simple fad. In this case the hype is mostly deserved, as it has solved the sogginess issue that plagues so many microwave meals, as well as reducing the wait times of a conventional oven.

Moreover, with a traditional toaster-style cinnamon toast, you would apply your cinnamon butter after it's toasted, but with an air fryer your bread goes in pre-buttered, which makes for a more intensely flavored result. Plus, even if you opt for a regular oven, a normal batch of cinnamon toast will cook in ten minutes, while the air fryer version can bang it out in half that time with the same level of crispness and a gloriously caramelized exterior that would normally require a broiler.

To put together a basic batch, all you need is to mix up some pre-softened butter with sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract. Spread it on sliced whole wheat bread (white works too) and pop it in the air fryer for five minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. That's it.