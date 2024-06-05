Start Making Breakfast Sandwiches In The Air Fryer And You Won't Go Back

By now we've all heard the mantra that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there's no denying that it happens at the most inconvenient time of the day. Sure, you can do some meal prep and have a batch of overnight oats ready to go, but there's something just so satisfying about a hot breakfast sandwich to get the day started. While there are lots of places to get an egg sandwich to go, if you have an air fryer you can make a delicious handheld any day of the week in just a few minutes.

TikTok broke this breakfast trend wide open in the past few years, so if you need inspiration, there are tons of videos of how it's done. But all you really need to pull off a hands-free breakfast sandwich is a basket-style air fryer, some bread, English muffin, or croissant, an egg or two, a couple slices of breakfast meat, and some cheese — no serious cooking skills required.