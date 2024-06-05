Start Making Breakfast Sandwiches In The Air Fryer And You Won't Go Back
By now we've all heard the mantra that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but there's no denying that it happens at the most inconvenient time of the day. Sure, you can do some meal prep and have a batch of overnight oats ready to go, but there's something just so satisfying about a hot breakfast sandwich to get the day started. While there are lots of places to get an egg sandwich to go, if you have an air fryer you can make a delicious handheld any day of the week in just a few minutes.
TikTok broke this breakfast trend wide open in the past few years, so if you need inspiration, there are tons of videos of how it's done. But all you really need to pull off a hands-free breakfast sandwich is a basket-style air fryer, some bread, English muffin, or croissant, an egg or two, a couple slices of breakfast meat, and some cheese — no serious cooking skills required.
Choose your ingredients
An air fryer egg sandwich is exactly like any other breakfast sandwich, the only difference is that you assemble everything in the fryer basket at the same time, set it, and forget it. It's perfect for weekdays when you want something with sustenance since all you have to do is get it started when you start the coffee machine, and you'll have a hot, easy, and cheap meal that beats a stop at the drive-thru.
@katieaustin
The easiest breakfast sandwich hack that ive been making every morning in just 10 min!! Plus, i love that you can just pop it in the air fryer and go about your busy morning- no need to watch the stove:)
So what ingredients should you use for your sandwich? Any kind of bread will work, plus you'll need an egg. Everything else is up for interpretation. Add a pat of butter on each slice for a little extra flavor, and sneak in a few slices of ham if you'd like. It's also nice to have bacon in the mix because you can curl the strips around in a circle on the bread to keep the egg corralled. Vegetarians can pile on a piece of tempeh or a few tablespoons of fresh veggies, and everyone loves a slice or two of cheese — any meltable variety will do. TikToker Katie Austin shows you the way:
Let the air fryer do the work
Once you have all your ingredients picked out, turn your air fryer on to a cooking setting at 400 degrees Fahrenheit (as opposed to reheat) and set the timer for 10 minutes if you want a runny egg, and 12 or 13 minutes for a hard cooked egg. Now, go do whatever you want for the next few minutes while the air fryer does all the work. While you're brushing your teeth or packing kids' lunches, the egg, bread, and cheese will be cooked to perfection. Even bacon will get crispy in that amount of time, but if you find that your breakfast meat isn't done enough for you, add a few minutes to the timer, start the bacon and bread a few minutes ahead, then add the egg and cheese with 10 to 12 minutes left in the bake.
Once your timer goes off, all that's left is to take your sandwich out of the fryer, stack the toasted bread on top of the cooked egg and cheese, and it's ready to eat. If you're on the go, simply wrap it up with a piece of aluminum foil like a fast food sandwich, fill up your travel mug with some hot coffee, and get your day started!