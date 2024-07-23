13 Ways To Seriously Upgrade Your Canned Tuna

Convenient, affordable, and flavorful, canned tuna is a pantry staple that deserves a regular place in your home and on your menu. Whether you eat it packed in water or oil, there are many potential health benefits of consuming it on a regular basis (though you should perhaps avoid eating tuna daily to minimize the potential side effects of the mercury content in certain varieties). Among the false facts perpetuated about canned tuna is that it's not a sophisticated food to consume and that it cannot taste as good as the fresh iteration of this fish. As a chef with nearly two decades of professional experience, I'm here to tell you this couldn't be farther from the truth.

The possibilities of transforming a can of tuna into a delicacy are contingent on the creativity of the person preparing it; this fish can be highly versatile and even gourmet, depending on the type you purchase and what you pair it with. Whether you're using richly-flavored skipjack, delicate albacore, or splurging on Ventresca, which is sourced from the belly of this fish, the potential for this poisson is practically endless. Canned tuna can be the secret ingredient that totally transforms your culinary game — and I'm here to tell you how to do it.