Adding Canned Tuna To Your Deviled Eggs Is An Instant Flavor Bomb

Whether it's a family gathering or a summer picnic, there always seems to be a select number of attendees waiting near the buffet table for that iconic tray of classic deviled eggs to appear. There's just something about hard-boiled eggs filled with a creamy yolk-based mixture of mayonnaise, mustard, pickle relish, and select seasonings that satisfy almost anyone in the mood for a tasty snack.

Yet even if you do add cayenne pepper or extra pickle juice to your own deviled egg filling, you may often wish you had other tried and true ways to upgrade this iconic appetizer. Sure enough, canned tuna may be the extra ingredient you need to change up the flavor profile of this classic snack. Not only will this pantry staple transform your traditional deviled eggs into a heartier snack, but they'll taste great too.

Unlike raw tuna, canned tuna is boiled, pressure-cooked, and packed in water or oil with some type of salt brine. With its distinct flavor, adding canned tuna as an ingredient to your deviled eggs not only gives the dish an exciting palate-related twist but also allows you to consume a heart-healthy protein. So how exactly can you incorporate this pantry-stable into your next batch of filling for your deviled eggs?