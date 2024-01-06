15 Types Of Pesto You Should Know About

If you love Italian food, you no doubt have a soft spot for pesto. Whether you call it a sauce, spread, or dip, this savory tradition can be found on pasta and pizzas across the world, from Italy to America. The pesto you most likely know and love is green and made from basil, pine nuts, garlic, and parmesan cheese. But you don't need to limit your pesto profile to just one. There are dozens of ways to make pesto using a variety of nuts, herbs, vegetables, and aromatics.

The name pesto comes from the Italian word meaning to pound. This harkens to its origin as a sauce made in a mortar and pestle by pounding the ingredients to a fine paste. By this definition, anything made by this method can be a pesto. These days, however, many products sold as pestos are made with more modern methods of preparation, like a food processor.

In all pestos, you will find garlic, oil, cheese and herbs — typically basil, but sometimes thyme or rosemary. Many will contain nuts and acids like tomatoes or citrus to balance out the flavor. On the whole, pesto is a herby and salty spread, but the flavor profile changes vastly depending on which ingredients you use. There are well over a dozen types of pesto you've probably never heard of. So, let's dive a little deeper than basil and pine nuts to find some delicious alternatives to regular old pesto.