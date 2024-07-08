What Can Happen To Your Body If You Eat Canned Tuna Every Day?

Canned tuna is as reliable as a food can be. This pantry item is a go-to ingredient for countless lunch and dinner recipes, and preparing it for use is as simple as draining the can and tumbling the meat into whichever dish you're making. And cooked canned tuna is so easy and enjoyable to eat that it's little wonder people end up eating it every day — but have you ever asked yourself what happens if you do? Like any food, canned tuna can have an impact on your body if eaten in high enough quantities, and not all of its potential effects are necessarily positive.

One of the main concerns around eating canned tuna is its mercury levels. Like in other types of fish, organic mercury can build up in tuna over time. In turn, this mercury can build up in your body when eaten regularly. This can lead to a range of unpleasant, potentially dangerous symptoms. The sodium content of canned tuna can also be cause for concern, as eating saltier products regularly can start to affect your body in unexpected ways. That's not to say it's all bad news, though. Canned tuna is high in protein and abundant in several essential vitamins and minerals, which can boost your health in various ways. We've got the good and the bad of eating canned tuna on the regular right here.