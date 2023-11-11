Transform Bland Canned Tuna Into Deliciously Crispy Croquettes

For two reasons, making croquettes is sort of like making pancakes. Firstly, you might find it helpful to follow a recipe the first time around, but it's so simple that you'll probably have the method memorized by the second batch. Secondly, they're super adaptable when it comes to filling.

If you're ready to try your hand at making this dish, try our potato croquette recipe and just add in two five-ounce cans of tuna. We also suggest sprinkling in some dill, lemon juice, or even Dijon mustard to take things up a notch. Once you've combined your ingredients and formed your mixture into balls, it's time to fry them.

To cook the croquettes, cover the bottom of a skillet in olive oil and add them in small batches over medium heat until they're golden brown all over. Since canned tuna is already cooked, each batch only needs a couple of minutes. We suggest hitting them with flaky salt when they're still hot. As Ina Garten would say, how easy is that?