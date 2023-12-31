Transform Basic Canned Tuna Into A Delicious Protein-Packed Dip
Buttery, rich, flaky, and meaty, the humble canned tuna is one of those wildly versatile ingredients that effortlessly works in a range of glorious dishes. Whether it's creamy tuna salad, seafood spaghetti, crispy croquettes, or tuna melts, canned tuna can do it all. Yet, due to its seriously nutritious disposition, it's also the perfect canvas for anyone looking to elevate their protein intake. Make way, a protein-packed canned tuna dip is just what you're looking for.
Before we delve into the protein-enhancing dip additions, it's best to start with the basics: The type of canned tuna. Many canned tuna varieties are available, from water to oil-packed, solid chunks to flaky pieces. Typically, 1 ounce of water-packed tuna contains 6 grams of protein, while a 1-ounce portion in oil holds up to 8 grams. In this regard, where protein is concerned, choose canned tuna in oil.
Canned tuna can be mixed with creamy mayonnaise, vinegary pickles, and tangy onions, which all contribute to a wonderfully tasty dip with plenty of protein. However, for a tuna dip that further enhances the protein, consider including elements like cream cheese or Greek yogurt to boost it even more.
Creamy protein pairings
Instead of adding fat and creaminess to the dip with mayonnaise, one may consider the likes of cream cheese, which contains approximately 2 grams of protein per ounce. Cream cheese has a gloriously smooth, substantial texture and tangy taste that's sure to inject richness and flavor — perfect for a dip that's incredibly spreadable and savory.
Another option would be cottage cheese, which holds close to a whopping 3.5 grams of protein per ounce. Cottage cheese usually varies in terms of taste, from sweetened versions to slightly sour, so it's best to double-check the variety you're using — a sweet tuna dip may take you by surprise. Blend this with your can of tuna, sun-dried tomatoes, freshly chopped scallions, and fragrant dill for a delicious and thick dip.
Greek yogurt is another classic creamy addition that may have come to mind when imagining a smooth tuna dip. While it usually contains more protein than other yogurt products, it typically includes 2.8 grams of protein per ounce. Mixed with buffalo sauce and a sprinkling of mozzarella and fresh herbs, it's sure to create a tuna dip that's incredibly tangy and packed with protein.
Other protein additions
There are more ways than one to increase the protein level of a tuna dip. One might add a non-dairy protein source to the tuna creation. The vibrant Maltese dip, arjoli, is a keen example of this. It mixes canned tuna with anchovy fillets, rich tomato paste, salty kalamata olives, smooth olive oil, and gloriously tangy garlic. The dip is a stunning deep red singing with richly pungent and bright flavors. Its protein is bolstered by the inclusion of anchovies, which add an estimated 6.5 grams of protein per ounce.
Beans would be another inclusion for heightened protein in a tuna dip. Cannellini beans provide a similarly creamy dimension to a dip without any cheese or yogurt needed. They also add a mildly nutty undertone to the richness of the tuna while increasing the protein by approximately 2.8 grams per ounce.
Using canned tuna is an excellent way to boost the protein content of a dip. However, upon closer examination of the additional ingredients you're incorporating, you might find an opportunity to create a dip that reaches even greater protein heights.