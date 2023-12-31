Transform Basic Canned Tuna Into A Delicious Protein-Packed Dip

Buttery, rich, flaky, and meaty, the humble canned tuna is one of those wildly versatile ingredients that effortlessly works in a range of glorious dishes. Whether it's creamy tuna salad, seafood spaghetti, crispy croquettes, or tuna melts, canned tuna can do it all. Yet, due to its seriously nutritious disposition, it's also the perfect canvas for anyone looking to elevate their protein intake. Make way, a protein-packed canned tuna dip is just what you're looking for.

Before we delve into the protein-enhancing dip additions, it's best to start with the basics: The type of canned tuna. Many canned tuna varieties are available, from water to oil-packed, solid chunks to flaky pieces. Typically, 1 ounce of water-packed tuna contains 6 grams of protein, while a 1-ounce portion in oil holds up to 8 grams. In this regard, where protein is concerned, choose canned tuna in oil.

Canned tuna can be mixed with creamy mayonnaise, vinegary pickles, and tangy onions, which all contribute to a wonderfully tasty dip with plenty of protein. However, for a tuna dip that further enhances the protein, consider including elements like cream cheese or Greek yogurt to boost it even more.