Joey Chestnut Sets The Record Straight On His Shocking Nathan's Ban - Exclusive Interview

How did it feel not being at Coney Island this year?

Joey Chestnut: Getting banned three weeks beforehand, that hurt. And then, I accepted it and I got lucky that Fort Bliss invited me to go compete there. That was an awesome event. I would do it with soldiers, they yelled at me and made me eat, and the competitors pushed me, and I was able to eat 57 hot dogs in five minutes.

Yeah, I wondered if the 4th of July would suck not being at Coney Island, but I still was able to eat hot dogs and celebrate the 4th of July by eating hot dogs, and was happy. I definitely missed Coney Island a little bit, but I still had a great 4th of July.

According to Major League Eating, your invite was rescinded because of your partnership with Impossible Foods. Were you shocked by that ban?

Chestnut: I was shocked. My partnership didn't go against any of our previous agreements. They changed the agreement. They kept referring to Impossible as a hot dog company. That was what their story was. Impossible makes a lot of products. It was kind of weird, because the things I've been doing with Impossible are ground beef and chicken nuggets. They're being very selective.

Two months ago, I did a bologna contest for Major League Eating and the sponsor was Elm Hill Meats, and that meat company also makes hot dogs. So, it made no sense that Major League Eating was alright with that, and that's actual hot dogs, sold right next to Nathan's. And they're not okay with me working with Impossible, which is selling completely different products.

They acknowledged that my work with Impossible wouldn't go against any of my previous agreements, but they changed the agreement. It was very frustrating. Then, when they started leaking information, they were trying to tell people I was turning vegan. Which, I have nothing against vegan people, but I eat green food after contests. That's part of me recovering after a contest. It was very unfortunate, the way that whole situation went.

Do you think that this rift is permanent? Or is there hope for a reconciliation and you can go back next year?

Chestnut: I don't have any idea. I'm willing to try to figure it out. I think we all look stupid and we can figure out a deal. At the end of the day, I feel like everything I said, I was honest and I can go to sleep at night. I can't force them to apologize or force them to do things, but I feel like I'm still willing to try to work things out.