11 Facts You Should Know About Hard-Boiled Eggs

There's arguably no food more versatile than the egg. It can be cooked in so many ways that the 100 folds in a chef's hat are said to symbolize the 100 ways you can cook an egg, though there are at least 101 ways by our count. Perhaps the most versatile preparation is the hard-boiled egg. Unlike soft-boiled eggs, which are only partially cooked resulting in a runny yolk, hard-boiled eggs are cooked all the way through. Delicious on their own, hard-boiled eggs are also the star of (or at minimum the best supporting actor for) dishes like deviled eggs, Cobb salad, and egg salad sandwiches.

While you may already know the difference between a hard-boiled egg and a soft-boiled egg, as well as how to cook the perfect hard-boiled egg with a creamy yet fully set yolk, there's plenty you likely don't know about this superfood. From their humble beginnings and nutritional profile to all the tricks for peeling them, here are 11 facts you should know about hard-boiled eggs.