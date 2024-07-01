Joey Chestnut Is Still Competing On July 4, Despite His Nathan's Ban

There have been few people in recorded human history who were as good at anything as Joey Chestnut is at eating, as he's the owner of more competitive eating records than anyone in history. And Chestnut is unquestionably best-known for downing hot dogs at the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on Coney Island, including his record-setting July 4th performance in 2021. Thanks to an ugly public spat with Major League Eating over his sponsorship deal with plant-based Impossible Foods, however, 16-time champion Chestnut was unceremoniously banned from Nathan's 2024 hot dog contest. Now, though, it looks like Chestnut is going to be competing on July 4th after all — albeit not with Nathan's.

Ahead of the September Netflix showdown between Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi, the Vallejo, California native is set to compete against military service members in El Paso, Texas — though the contest will look a bit different than the one he's best-known for, as it pits Chestnut against not one competitor, but four working in concert. Organized by U.S. Army base Fort Bliss, the contest is banking on the idea that he himself is a bigger draw than the Nathan's event — and they might well be right.