Was Joey Chestnut Just Banned From Nathan's 2024 Hot Dog Eating Contest?

The 4th of July will look a little bit different this year, as famed 16-time champion of the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, Joey Chestnut, reportedly will not participate in 2024. After Chestnut emerged victorious in the nearly-canceled contest last year, expectations naturally emerged that the champion would return to keep up his eight-year consecutive winning streak. However, Chestnut — who has participated in the contest since 2005 — has reportedly decided to shift his partnership to a rival brand, Impossible Foods, effectively barring him from participation in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.

"For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions. However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different hot dog brand over our long-time relationship," a spokesperson for Major League Eating said in an official statement sent to Static Media, Daily Meal's parent company. Based on the event's rules, this makes Chestnut ineligible to participate in the contest. Impossible Foods recently launched their plant-based answer to beef hot dogs, making Chestnut a big get for the company and a big loss for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.