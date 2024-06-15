3 Of Joey Chestnut's Food Eating Records That Don't Involve Hot Dogs

Sometimes, when the hunger pangs hit, it might feel like you could eat an elephant. While most of us couldn't actually accomplish this feat, there's one food industry legend who just might be able to — Joey Chestnut. Chestnut is a competitive eater who's been in the game since 2005, and is most well-known for his participation in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. More specifically, he's become a legend thanks to his costly 4th of July record of eating 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes (although Chestnut is banned from the 2024 competition) which he set in 2021.

The king of eating isn't just a hot dog fanatic, however. He's actually participated in dozens of eating competitions, too. In fact, he holds over 50 world records in professional eating. Among the foods in his repertoire are tacos, hard-boiled eggs, and shrimp wontons. In all three categories, he managed to eat over 100 of these foods in eight minutes.