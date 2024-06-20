The Contested Origin Of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Considered a 4th of July tradition by many, Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is a shining beacon of summertime overindulgence (which most attendees of backyard barbecues can relate to). This year's event will likely look much different now that Joey Chestnut is apparently banned from Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, so now is a good time to look back on the contest's origins to determine just how far it's come. The only problem is that the origin story described on Nathan's Famous website is likely a work of fiction.

The contest supposedly kicked off way back in 1916 at the site of the initial hot dog stand bearing the Nathan's Famous name. Four newly minted Americans wanted to determine who had the highest concentration of patriotism coursing through their blood, and they decided that the person who ate the greatest number of hot dogs would proudly bear the title. As compelling as that narrative may be to people who love America and hot dogs in equal measure, this story was concocted by two enterprising press agents who were also responsible for creating the contest. Along with partner Max Rosey, Mortimer Matz claimed that the 1916 origin of the contest, and the fact that it occurred on a yearly basis since that time, was fully fabricated.