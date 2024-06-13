Joey Chestnut And Takeru Kobayashi Will Face Off In The Hot Dog Eating Contest Of The Century

If you enjoy watching professional eaters duke it out over hot dogs, you're in for a real treat come this September. While you may have planned to spend Labor Day grilling the perfect cheeseburger and a few hot dogs, you can now include watching world record holders, Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi battle one-on-one in the ultimate hot dog eating contest. In "Unfinished Beef," featured and broadcasted live by Netflix on September 2, longtime rivals Chestnut and Kobayashi are coming together once more to see who can ultimately claim victory as the greatest all-beef hot dog eater in history.

Over the years, Chestnut and Kobayashi garnered longstanding reputations for successfully consuming mass amounts of food in 10 minutes or less. For these popular food icons to compete one more time is considered a historical event due, in part, to the rivals' juicy history. The last time these two renowned competitors faced each other was in 2009 at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest. Kobayashi had previously claimed the top spot up until 2007 when Chestnut took over. In 2009, Chestnut consumed 68 hot dogs in comparison to Kobayashi's 64.5. Now, in 2024, both competitors are making sacrifices to face each other one last time to see who will claim the top spot.