The Winners Of The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Nothing says Happy Fourth of July quite like eating as many hot dogs as you can. While most of us do it just for fun, a few lucky individuals are now one title richer and over four dozen hot dogs fuller after the events that took place at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. The 2024 winners are Miki Sudo and Patrick "Deep Dish" Bertoletti. Florida resident Sudo won the women's division of the competition for the 10th year in a row and set a new women's world record with a total of 51 hot dogs in ten minutes. The runner up in the women's division, Mayoi Ebihara, trailed behind with a total of 37 hot dogs. The men's division of the competition, however, welcomed brand new champion Patrick Bertoletti, who now holds his first title as champion after eating 58 hot dogs in ten minutes. The competitive eater was neck and neck with rival and presumed winner Geoffrey Esper, but ultimately won out in the last minute of the competition.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest has been a Fourth of July tradition in America since the 1970s. Today, the event attracts over 40,000 fans who travel to the Coney Island location in Brooklyn, New York to watch in-person, with millions more watching at home on television. In addition to the fame and notoriety that comes with winning this prestigious competition, the winners of both the men's and women's divisions each win a cash prize of $10,000.