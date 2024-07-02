July Aldi Finds For A Sweet Summer
If you're in search of decadent snacks perfect for the summer months, Aldi has you covered. Knowledgeable shoppers are well aware of Aldi Finds, which are awesome items customers can only purchase for a limited time. Along with knowing where to locate Aldi Finds within the store, shoppers also take great pains to discover new Finds before they're released. While Aldi features current and upcoming Finds on its website and in its email newsletter, Daily Meal is here to give you the scoop on the sweetest snacks the store has to offer this July. We've compiled a list of the many delicious treats in store for you, including ice cream snacks, tasty bites, beverages, and more.
Aldi's dedication to its private-label products is a big reason why the store is so appealing to shoppers. However, these goods aren't just affordable, they also have much to offer where quality is concerned. Just consider that the actual brands behind popular Aldi items are often quite established and may even include some notable names in food manufacturing.
Belmont Chocolate Covered Pie Bites
Aldi's popular Belmont brand (which is said to have links to a beloved Michigan-based ice cream company) will feature chocolate-covered pie bites starting July 3. With three tasty flavors to choose from (banana cream, coconut cream, and key lime), you can indulge in the perfect portion of pie whenever you see fit. And at just $4.99 per package, there's no reason why you shouldn't stock up on this satisfying snack.
Benton's Coconut Rolls
For the perfect blending of sweet, crunchy, and savory, you can't beat Benton's Coconut Rolls. This snack, available at Aldi on July 3, is just as wholesome as it is delicious. Along with the pleasant sweetness of the coconut, the black sesame seeds also give this product an appetizing bitter and nutty flavor. You'll also be pleased to note that each five-ounce bag costs just $3.99.
Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels
If you have questions about nut butters and how to use them, Aldi has taken some of the mystery out of one particular type. Beginning on July 10, shoppers can snag Simply Nature Almond Butter Filled Pretzels from their local Aldi. These tasty treats will run you $5.49 for a 15-ounce bag, making them a real steal where summer snacking is concerned.
Bolthouse Farms Chocolate Cherry Fudge Smoothie
At $5.99 per bottle, Bolthouse Farms Chocolate Cherry Fudge Smoothie is a beverage like no other. While there are lots of easy smoothie recipes out there, it doesn't get more convenient than this. Keep your eyes peeled for this product starting July 10, as something this delicious is bound to fly off Aldi shelves pretty quickly.
Benner Iced Tea Cups
Summer just wouldn't be complete without a glass of cool iced tea. To satisfy your summer refreshment needs, Aldi will offer convenient iced tea drink mix cups in sweetened and unsweetened flavors starting on July 10. Each box, which contain 12 separate cups, will cost shoppers $3.99. You can also employ this fun ice cube hack to create the best iced tea every time.
Sundae Shoppe Cookie Dough or Toffee Gelato Bites
Available in Cookie Dough and Toffee flavors, Sundae Shoppe's Gelato Bites are what dreams are made of. Both flavors will be available in the freezer section of your local Aldi starting on July 17 and will run you $3.99 per pack (which include 10 gelato bites). And here's a quick primer on gelato for those unfamiliar with the creamy treat.
Simply Nature PB&J Bites
Priced at $5.99 per six-ounce bag, kids and adults alike are bound to fall in love with Aldi's Simply Nature PB&J Bites. From the peanutty outer shell to the tasty strawberry filling, these sweet treats are bound to go fast when they debut on July 24. They might even be included in the pantheon of must-have Aldi snacks.
Specially Selected Imported Limoncello Dessert
While normally associated with boozy beverages like the Long Island Limoncello, Aldi has taken this delightful flavor and turned it into a family-friendly treat. Beginning on July 24, the chain will feature a Specially Selected Limoncello Cheesecake dessert, complete with a cookie base and zesty fruit topping. At just $2.59 for a 3 ½-ounce pack, you can enjoy a decadent dessert without breaking the bank.
Moser Roth Ice Cream Shop Truffles
Moser Roth Ice Cream Shop Truffles offer the perfect combination of chocolate candy and tasty ice cream flavors to fulfill your summer snacking needs. Each package (which retails for $3.69) features an assortment of rocky road, orange creamsicle, fudge, and vanilla chip. Get yours on July 31 and see how these delectable chocolates compare to Aldi's much loved European truffles.
Simply Nature Super Berry or Super Mango Smoothie Pops
Cool off quickly while boosting your gut health with Simply Nature Superfood Smoothie Pops. Starting July 31, Aldi fans can choose from tasty Superberry or Supermango flavors for only $4.99 per pack. This snack also contains probiotics, which are important for gut health. Each box contains six smoothie pops, perfect for chilling on hot days.
Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches
The delicious history of ice cream sandwiches shows that this frosty treat has been a snacking mainstay for sometime. However, Aldi may have perfected the confection with its Sundae Shoppe Vanilla Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches, which will be available in the store on July 31. A Dutch creation that's more cookie than waffle, this tasty, ice cream-filled snack can be yours for just $4.99 per every four-count pack.