What Brand Is Behind Aldi's Belmont Ice Cream?

If you're looking to save some money, or you just don't care about brand-name products, Aldi may be an ideal place for you to shop. The grocery store chain sells plenty of foods with its own custom packaging. Although the products carry the Aldi branding, plenty of them are rumored to have been manufactured by other, sometimes well-known brands and fans of the store often speculate about which companies produced the goods.

Aldi's ice cream brand carries the name Belmont, but it's actually produced by House of Flavors. The Michigan-based company serves its own ice cream out of its Ludington location, where customers can order sundaes, shakes, and scoops of a wide range of different flavors. The ice cream shop's website states that it produces 25 million gallons of ice cream each year in its plant, and that ice cream is shipped all over the United States — some of it just may be carrying the Belmont name in Aldi stores.