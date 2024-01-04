The Ice Cube Hack You Need For The Best Iced Tea Every Time

There's nothing like sipping on a cold glass of iced tea, particularly on a hot day. And, to really bring out the icy feel and get a cool, refreshing beverage, most people often throw in a couple of ice cubes. The trouble is, as those ice cubes melt, they introduce water into your drink, diluting it and squashing the flavor. The good news is that there's an easy hack you can use to get around this — freezing iced tea into ice cubes and using those in your beverage instead.

Iced tea ice cubes don't involve a whole lot of know-how. All you have to do is pour iced tea into an ice cube tray and freeze it. Then, empty the cubes into your glass or pitcher. But, although this trick is very simple, there are a few ways to really elevate it and bring on the flavor. And, there are a couple of things to know about choosing the right ice mold and using your cubes for enhancing your favorite cool drink.