This Is What Makes Dairy Queen's FlameThrower Stackburger So Delicious

With seemingly endless fast food options available, differentiating one brand from another can be challenging. Even so, Dairy Queen has successfully grown and evolved since its first location opened in Joliet, Illinois in 1940. What began as a shop that only sold soft serve has emerged as a powerhouse player in the quick-service game, expanding its menu beyond sweet treats into savory menu items like the Stackburger, which it introduced in 2022.

Built on the mission that "Happy Tastes Good," Dairy Queen's legacy is its commitment to simple moments and the connection that comes from sharing a meal with others. I got to witness this firsthand on a press trip to Dairy Queen Headquarters, located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Beyond the hip, modern vibe that emanated from every corner of the surprisingly quaint facility, what resonated most was not only the employees' enthusiasm, but also the detail with which each menu item is developed.

Among the numerous items we sampled, which included an endless parade of Dairy Queen's iconic Blizzards, one of the menu offerings that stood out was the FlameThrower Stackburger. While you may not think of Dairy Queen as the place to go for a dynamite burger, this may be an errant assumption. As far as quick-service restaurant burgers go, this was a surprisingly tasty and affordable treat. Here's what makes the FlameThrower Stackburger so delicious (and how you can best enjoy one).