The Simple Fix To Avoid A Soggy Burger Bun

For years, home grill masters have endeavored to build a better burger. One essential aspect of burger construction is preventing the bottom bun from becoming a soggy mess, which is an all-too-common occurrence. Fortunately, there's an easy fix for that: simply build a barrier between the bottom bun and your juicy burger by skillfully adding other elements.

When it comes to cheese, place the slice on top of the bottom bun, as opposed to on top of the burger. You can also spread mayo or mustard over the bottom bun if you're not a fan of cheeseburgers. In a Facebook post, celebrity chef Alton Brown explains that this works because fat is "hydrophobic" and thus repels liquids (like meat juices). He also notes that avocado works just as well. Next, you'll want to place a crisp piece of lettuce roughly the size of the bun and burger over the cheese or condiment of your choosing for added protection. These add-ons will intercept the juices from the meat and stop your carefully constructed sandwich from literally falling to pieces in your hands.

Because the best home chefs have more than one trick up their sleeves, you should also bone up on other great solutions for avoiding soggy bottom buns. There are a number of easy adjustments you can make in addition to the barrier trick that will help to fortify your burger.