10 Of The Best Ways To Cook Bacon Perfectly Every Time

Salty with a satisfying crunch, bacon is hard to beat in the morning, at lunch, and occasionally at dinner. That perfect crispy bite is a delicious complement to poached eggs, savory hash browns, or a stack of buttermilk pancakes. Handling a greasy package and lots of splatter is only worth it when your breakfast is cooked to perfection. However, that's easier said than done.

It's all too easy to overcook or undercook bacon. Thankfully, we've gathered 10 tried and true tricks and methods that will result in perfectly cooked bacon every time. Not only is well-cooked bacon a tasty surprise, but it's also necessary for food safety reasons and for attaining that ideal texture that might be the missing piece to your meal.

To begin, it's important to understand what you're buying before you attempt to cook it properly. Bacon is available in various cuts, from thinly sliced to thick-cut, and is either lean or fatty. At first glance, you should be able to determine how much fat is on the bacon by identifying the pink versus white portions. The leaner cuts will have more pink than white. Undercooking your bacon could increase your risk of foodborne illness and also lack texture.