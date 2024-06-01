Why Onion Rings Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

In our opinion, onion rings are the ultimate side. Keep your fries and your tater tots, folks — when we're in a restaurant, we're ordering these crispy, moist morsels of delicate, juicy onion and crunchy, salty batter. We're not the only ones, either. People seriously love onion rings, and consumers have a lot to say about them. Research led by Brisan Group notes that crispiness, smoothness of the onion ring's batter, and flavor innovation are at the top of the list of what folks love.

All of these factors are difficult to achieve at home, but seem effortless in a restaurant. Restaurant chefs have nailed making onion rings, apparently achieving the perfect balance of batter, onion, and seasoning every time. These chefs have also discovered a few key secrets over the years that have largely been kept to restaurant kitchens. Essentially, they treat their onions and coatings very differently than people making onion rings at home do. Well, why should they have all the fun? We decided to break into these kitchens (not literally, of course), and figure out exactly what these restaurant chefs have been hiding from us. Behold, the secrets of restaurant onion rings.