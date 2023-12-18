What's The Difference Between Cheese Curds And Mozzarella Sticks?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Unless you're lactose intolerant (and maybe even if you are), there's a pretty good chance you're a fan of cheese. And why wouldn't you be? As long as you use it correctly, cheese seems to go with practically everything. The varieties and applications are seemingly endless, meaning there's a cheese-based dish for everyone. But there are two dishes in particular that you'll see a lot on restaurant menus now and which deserve special attention: Mozzarella sticks and cheese curds.

But while they're both cheese products, beyond that, they're far more distinct than perhaps some would give them credit for. Fried cheese curds and mozzarella sticks are conceptually similar, but they're very different products. For one thing, there's the fact that you don't even have to fry cheese curds; you can just eat them in their uncooked form. Mozzarella sticks? Not so much. But the differences go beyond that, starting with the fact they're not even made from the same kind of cheese.