13 Things Only True Dairy Queen Fans Know About The Iconic Blizzard

The Dairy Queen (DQ) Blizzard has become one of the most recognizable fast food desserts around the world. Sales of the Blizzard reached $1.1 billion in 2020 — and according to Mirus, this single menu item accounts for over 23% of Dairy Queen's total sales. Simply the introduction or return of a Blizzard flavor can lead to a surge in customer interest, with seasonal options such as the summertime Caramel Fudge Cheesecake Blizzard and the autumn Pumpkin Pie Blizzard quickly becoming fan favorites.

Undoubtedly, the Blizzard is a big reason why QSR ranked Dairy Queen as the 17th-largest quick-service restaurant in the U.S. for 2022. And with the company constantly doing new promotions focused on the frozen treat, such as selling 85-cent small Blizzards for a limited time in 2023, it's clearly a focal point of DQ's business model and brand.

But there are many things that people don't know about the Blizzard. Where and why was it created? Was the Blizzard popular right away? Where did the "flip test" come from? We've put together some fascinating facts about the DQ Blizzard that only true fans know. By the time you've finished, you might be ready for another Blizzard yourself. (We already are.)