Bun Selection Can Make Or Break Your Burger

There's probably no more classic American food item than the humble burger. Sure, fried chicken has its place, as do regional cuisines like the lobster roll, jambalaya, or the Chicago hot dog. But when people think of America, they think of burgers, and there's a good reason for that. The U.S. consumes around 50 billion burgers per year.

While everyone knows a lot of essential things to look for in a burger (there's a reason "big burgers should be wider instead of thicker" is a meme), home cooks often ignore a part of the process that's just as important as the meat itself — the bun. You can't have a burger without a bun (then, you're just dealing with a Salisbury steak). It's even more fundamental to the burger experience than adding cheese or condiments. Bun choice is important, and you don't want to pick some delicate type of bread that's going to disintegrate.