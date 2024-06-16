14 Ways To Take Your Tuna Casserole To The Next Level

The sheer variety of canned tuna on grocery store shelves can make your head spin. Countless brands, some packed in water, some in oil, light or white, solid or chunk. What does all of that mean, anyway? You can take a tuna information deep dive, but here are the basics.

White tuna is albacore, while light tuna can be several other species, typically yellowfin or skipjack. Albacore tends to have a milder flavor, while the others will taste more overtly fishy. Whether it's packed in oil or water affects its flavor, and also it's nutrition: Oil-packed means there are more calories and fat, but also more flavor. Tuna that's labeled "solid" will be in larger pieces than that labeled "chunk." You'll also want to note other factors on the can that refer to sustainability: terms like "pole-and-line caught," "FAD-free," and "school-caught" indicate fishing practices that are the least intrusive to other ocean life.

Now, as for what's the best variety of canned tuna, particularly for casserole, that is going to be subjective. Instead of reaching for the least expensive can on the shelf, take a look at some of the higher-end offerings. Brands like Tonnino, Fishwife, and Ortiz may be pricier than the more familiar brands, but they pack a ton of flavor, and will elevate your casserole to true gourmet status.