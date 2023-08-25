Europeans Have Basically Been Doing 'Girl Dinner' For Years

The "Girl Dinner" trend arrived on the scene back in May 2023 when content creator Olivia Maher posted a TikTok of her dinner as a kind of joke — a plate of bread, cheese, cornichons, and grapes — likening it to what a peasant would eat. Soon after, the trend began to take off. To date, the hashtag "girldinner" has garnered 1.3 billion views on TikTok alone.

The trend started off with people — mostly women — sharing attractive, curated videos of their dinners. Charcuterie boards were featured heavily, with arrays of cured meats, fruit, and cheeses alongside other snacks. Soon, people were sharing videos of all kinds of takes on the trend, from cans of corn and bowls of ramen to fried chicken, as Girl Dinner descended into a "whatever's in the fridge or cupboard" meal.

But putting together a few ingredients on a plate isn't a new trend — and it certainly wasn't born on TikTok. Europeans have been preparing these types of meals for hundreds of years. From Greek meze to Spanish tapas to Italian antipasti, snacky dinners have been around for a while. We'll dive deep into the Girl Dinner trend — and take a look at some of the controversy surrounding it — let's explore the trend's roots in Europe.