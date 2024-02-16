Think Twice Before Adding Frozen Veggies To A Casserole

There's a good reason most people keep their freezer stocked with at least a few different veggies at all times. They are affordable, super convenient, and they come in handy between trips to the grocery store when there's nothing left in the crisper. They're also perfect for soups and stews, make an excellent addition to pasta dishes, and in a pinch frozen vegetables are even pretty good roasted. But if there's one way you may not want to prepare them, it's in a casserole.

It might seem counterintuitive. After all, you do want to precook waterier fresh veggies (like mushrooms and onions) most of the way before adding them to a casserole, and that's exactly what's done with the blanching process that fresh vegetables undergo before being frozen. Still, it's not quite that simple considering the effects of freezing at the cellular level. As the liquid in the veggies turns to ice it bursts through the cell walls, making its escape that much easier upon thawing — which is why frozen vegetables are nowhere near as crisp as fresh ones. Cooked into a casserole, that same liquid will leak out and make a goopy mess.