Mustard Powder Can Truly Take Your Tuna Casserole To New Heights

Even when it seems like there's nothing left in the cupboards, as long as you have a can of tuna and some pasta you can always make a comforting batch of tuna casserole. The creamy, cozy dish can come together in less than an hour and the only cooking skills you need are the ability to open a tuna can and boil some noodles. There's always room for improvement in any recipe, however, and tuna casserole is no exception. Because it's made with fairly bland ingredients, a basic tuna casserole recipe can taste a little one-note. This is still no reason to run out to the grocery store, however, because all you need to make your tuna mac a little more flavorful is something that's probably sitting in your spice rack right now: Dried mustard powder.

If you've ever added a squirt or spoonful of mustard to tuna salad, you know that the tangy condiment adds acidity and flavor complexity to the fish. Adding dried mustard powder to tuna casserole does the exact same thing. After all, dried mustard powder is just mustard without any liquid ingredients. Because it's dried, mustard powder is perfect for adding a sharp, mustardy flavor when you don't want to add any more liquid, like in a certain soupy casserole.