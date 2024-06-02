14 Ingredients That Will Take Canned Corn To The Next Level

Canned corn is reliably tasty — but it can always be improved. Luckily, there are plenty of ingredients out there that you can use to do so. Canned corn is one of those foods that seems to go with pretty much anything: Its sweet-savory, bright taste is incredibly versatile, and it fits into a range of flavor profiles, with different ingredients accentuating its sugary notes or more mellow undertones and unlocking brand-new dimensions.

Adding ingredients to canned corn can also give it brand-new textures and a more satisfying mouthfeel. While canned corn has a moreish, juicy plumpness to it, it's somewhat lacking in the crunch and smoothness departments –- and certain vegetables or fats can bring it to life immediately. You can often add these ingredients without having to spend any time toiling over a hot stove, too, and nor do you need to row the boat out on your additions. Many ingredients that go well with canned corn are just as shelf-stable as this common product, and amping up your kernels can be as simple as throwing a few things together. Ready to take your corn game to new heights? Let's go.