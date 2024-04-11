How To Pick The Spiciest Jalapeño Peppers At The Store

With a Scoville rating ranging between 2,500 and 8,000 SHUs (aka Scoville Heat Units), jalapeño peppers offer just the right amount of heat without being too overwhelming for most palates, making them the perfect mild stepping stone to spicier options. However, some jalapeños are much hotter than others, which can make selecting them at your local grocery store a bit of a crapshoot. In this case, you can actually evaluate the appearance of the pepper to get an idea of just how spicy it is.

The presence of white lines and marks typically means that the pepper underwent a more stressful growing experience. This stress may increase the concentration of capsaicin in the jalapeño, which is a chemical that gives hot peppers their bite. Accordingly, selecting a jalapeño with lots of stress marks can leave you desperately seeking tips to cool down your mouth after eating spicy food. It also helps to consider the other factors that can influence jalapeño spiciness, as heat levels can fluctuate quite a bit from pepper to pepper.