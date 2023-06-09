Korean Corn Cheese Transforms Canned Corn Into A Masterpiece

During the 19th century, the Winslow brothers were amongst the first to can goods, and canned corn was one of their first products. Fast forward a few centuries and canned corn seems to have had its peak, occasionally making a surprise appearance at our dinner tables. After observing how Korean Oi Muchim cucumbers knocked dill pickles out of the limelight, it's no surprise that more unique ways to elevate our everyday meals continue to emerge. The time to transform canned corn — we've been waiting — is here. Welcome, Korean corn cheese.

Korean corn cheese is a recently incorporated addition to the cuisine, making its debut through rations that were introduced by the Americans during the Korean War in the 1950s. Its creamy cheese flavor pairs sweet and salty elements to create a popular appetizer or side dish that is slightly crunchy and gloriously moreish. Using pantry staples, Korean corn cheese is a simple yet masterful affair. While hot mayonnaise may make you feel a little nervous, this stunning dish will undoubtedly make you reconsider how you have lived for so long without it.