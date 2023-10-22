How To Properly Season Canned Corn For Ultimate Flavor

Whether accompanying a holiday feast or served alongside a weekday dinner, canned corn is a convenient, nutritious, and delicious side dish. While it can be a little bland on its own, it serves as the perfect vehicle for a variety of seasonings and additions beyond simple salt and pepper.

One such spice is smoked paprika, which will add a deep savoriness to creamed corn. It's thought that creamed corn recipes may have originated with Indigenous Americans, who used the vegetable's opaque liquid (often called corn milk) instead of cream to imbue the dish with its silky texture that's so beloved. Many current variations use both milk and cream to improve the texture and enhance the dish's sweetness. You can make the hearty side dish even more flavorful and amplify the paprika's smokiness with the addition of bacon. Along with infusing the dish with porky richness, crispy bacon also adds a bit of texture for a more engaging dining experience.

Smoked paprika and bacon-infused creamed corn is ideal for holiday potlucks and is filling enough to serve as a lunch or light dinner on its own. But of course, when it comes to seasoning canned corn, this decadent iteration is just the start.