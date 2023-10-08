Transform Canned Corn Into An Elote Bowl For A New Twist

Of all the street foods, elote is certainly a popular one. The food originated in Mexico but has become well-known around the world. Although the spiced, cheesy corn on the cob may be ordered in some restaurants, it's also fairly easy to prepare at home. Making a traditional elote involves grilling corn on the cob, then brushing it with a little bit of mayonnaise. It's then flavored with chili powder, crumbled cotija cheese, and cayenne pepper. For an added burst of acidity, you can add on some lime juice for a finishing touch.

If you aren't a fan of eating corn on the cob or you just want to use up the can of corn that's been long-forgotten in the back of your pantry, you can use canned corn for a bowl full of elote flavors. All you'll need to do is roast your canned corn, then mix it in with the standard elote toppings before digging in.

While you can mix up a single serving just for yourself to enjoy, the corn could also make an excellent side dish for taco night.