Choosing The Perfect Jar Of Honey? Here's What To Look For

You might think that because honey has been around so long and we're so used to it — and because it's a naturally occurring product anyway — there's no difference in the type of honey you buy. There, though, you'd be extremely wrong. Daily Meal caught up with Grace Singleton, a managing partner and all-around food expert at Zingerman's Deli in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to get the scoop about honey.

Honey, like any other food, will taste very different depending on where it's from, what time of year it was harvested, and how it's processed. Some of this is down to personal preference, but there are a few factors that actually do determine quality, and among those, pasteurization is key.

Honey is one of the oldest foods known to man. We've been eating it for roughly 2.5 million years, and it might be one of the factors that led to humans' significant brain development relative to other species. An energy-rich superfood and natural sweetener that never goes bad? It's no wonder our ancestors loved the stuff.