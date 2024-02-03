Amp Up Your Corn On The Cob Game With Rich Compound Butter

Corn on the cob is a winning side dish for two big reasons — you don't need a recipe to make it, and pretty much everyone likes it. Additionally, corn grows in all 50 states, so it's easy to find in the supermarket, and it only takes a few minutes to cook up a couple of cobs of corn, whether it's on the stove or the grill. Corn on the cob is made even better slathered with butter, of course, but what if that butter could be even more delicious? If you want to take your corn on the cob to the next level, try making compound butter mixed with flavorings like herbs, spices, or something sweet. Corn is extremely versatile, so you can make any kind of compound butter you like.

Compound butter is a little bit like adding sauce in a solid form because once you place the slice of butter on top of the corn, it melts in. This imparts the flavors that you used in your compound butter, like garlic, lemon zest, and herbs, for example. In addition to spicing up your corn, a little compound butter will elevate any backyard barbecue and give your meal a polished, gourmet vibe.