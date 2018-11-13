Our society loves vintage things — clothes, music, sports cars, wine — but what about Thanksgiving dinner? It may seem like Thanksgiving is one of those classic, never-changing meals, but over the years, some dishes that were once standard on the Thanksgiving table have fallen out of favor. Since Thanksgiving is the American holiday most built around tradition, we've dug out recipes for some good, old-fashioned holiday fare to give your Thanksgiving dinner flavors from the past.

15 Vintage Thanksgiving Dishes You Should Cook This Year Gallery

Your guests may be a bit taken aback at first when you serve them up a relish tray instead of a vegetable tray with dip or corn pudding instead of roasted vegetables, but your older relatives will love seeing the food that was served at their childhood Thanksgiving dinners.

We love experimenting with food, and these recipes are perfect for experimentation. Test some of them out and see which ones will make it onto your menu this year. Go ahead; what are you waiting for?