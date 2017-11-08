These Foods Are Making You Break Out

So you thought the acne would disappear with your awkward phase. You were told it was something for pubescent teens, only a problem until you got older and your skin miraculously cleared. But your awkward phase apparently never ended. Your skin is still struggling with blackheads, breakouts, and blemishes no matter how often or well you wash your face.

You’re not an anomaly — according to some studies, 20 percent of people struggle with acne well into their 20s and 30s. Some people even battle the frustration of acne throughout their entire adult lives. The amount of money and time spent on acne medication has likely added up to billions of dollars, while only some products have really ever made much of a difference.

Some acne is caused by neglecting to take care of your skin, but sometimes acne is unpredictable. It can be caused by hormonal changes, environmental factors, or stress. Lack of sleep could contribute to breakouts and even caffeine could play a role. While we don’t know what will work to clear your complexion, these foods could be making things worse.