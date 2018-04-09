Acne can be frustrating and always seems to pop up at the most inopportune moment. Have a big presentation at work? Going on a first date? Attending a high school reunion? You’ve done everything you can to prevent it — washing your face, using moisturizer, trying not to touch your face… But somehow, a pesky pimple still seems to show up every time.

9 Drinks That Are Making You Break Out Gallery

These blemishes come up for a variety of reasons; some are out of your control, while others are more preventable. If you do break out, it’s not the end of the world — it doesn’t have to bother you unless you let it. The blemishes will go away and no pimple has ever really ruined anybody’s life.

However, there are some things you can do to reduce your chances of a breakout. Keeping your stress at a minimum, for instance, can work wonders. Getting more sleep is often effective. And in some cases, foods and drinks also play a small role in maintaining clear skin.

Acne is occasionally caused by things like inflammation, cortisol levels (that’s your stress hormone), and lack of nutrients. Rather than cutting things out, one way to think about eating for skin health is by adding things in — healthy fats, for instance, or kefir. What your skin craves is moisture and nutrients. When you give it both, you boost your chances of a healthy complexion.

However, there are some foods that interfere with factors like hormones and inflammatory response. If you’re looking to learn which ones might be messing with you, here are 9 drinks that might make you break out.

