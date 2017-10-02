Cheese Has Just Been Named a Superfood and We’re Thrilled

A superfood is any food with particularly healthful qualities — and cheese fits the bill. Specifically, Swiss cheese, according to recent reports on the qualities of one of the best things to stuff between two slices of bread.

We’ve known that cheese has protein, calcium, and a whole bunch of vitamins, but a new development has boosted it to superfood status. Researchers in Korea have found the food contains Propionibacterium freudenreichii, an impossibly long name (seriously, try saying that title five times fast) for a probiotic bacterium that can help reduce inflammation.

Despite the convoluted name of the probiotic, these properties mean that cheese actually has anti-aging properties.

The bacteria have also been shown to bolster your immune system, perfectly preparing your body for the onslaught of flu season.

Sure, Swiss cheese is an especially healthy choice. But regular cheese is pretty great for you, too. In fact, we think that grilled cheese, macaroni, and cheese sticks should totally make a comeback (you know, for our health).

These cheesy foods have been on the “no” list for far too long — and for no real science-backed reason. Sure, they have calories and fats and taste incredible. But those formerly negative qualities have now been shown to be not only beneficial but crucial to your health.

Calories are literally your body’s fuel, and the healthiest kinds you can consume are those that are nutrient-dense (such as, say, the kind from protein- and calcium-dense dairy).

Fats are also pretty necessary; they can lower cholesterol, increase fullness and satisfaction, and boost brain power.

And the food that tastes the best is actually scientifically proven to be the best for you.

Cheese not only has protein, but also contains significant amounts of calcium, zinc, vitamin A, riboflavin, and vitamin B12. Go for the grilled cheese — your body will thank you. For the ultimate how-to for the comfort food classic, click here.