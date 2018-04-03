The drab and dreary winter season is finally behind us, and the beautiful bounty of spring produce is just about ready to be plucked from the earth.

Spring Superfoods You Should Be Eating Gallery

From mid-March to early June, some of the most vibrant, flavorful, and aromatic fruits and vegetables are at their peak of flavor and nutritional value.

The warmer weather likely has you craving fewer comfort foods and instead preparing lighter fare. While you might be apt to settle for frozen produce in the harsh winter when you’re drowning your vegetables in casseroles and stews, we doubt you’re keen on munching on soft, thawed broccoli in your spring salad.

Shopping local has its perks. Farmers markets and CSAs shake off the frost and provide shoppers with a greater variety of fresh, seasonal foods. These fruits and vegetables are not only tart, sweet, and delicious, but also rich in antioxidants and promote heart health. Even some unexpected superfoods, such as mustard greens — rarely the star of any shopping cart — are among the healthiest superfoods available, containing compounds that decelerate the development of age-related diseases. These are the 15 spring superfoods you need to be eating.

Michael Serrur and Holly Van Hare contributed to this story.