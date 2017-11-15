Seasons, mood fluctuations, and air pollutants are three seriously underrated conditions that could show up as acne on your face. The breakouts seem to come out of nowhere, they’re awkward and painful, and they often stick around for days. What’s especially frustrating is the lack of control you have over it all — it’s not as if you can tell your stress to just go away!

There is, however, one condition you can control — your diet. We consulted top dermatologists and discovered that the foods you eat really can have an impact on the look and feel of your skin.

“Your skin is what you eat,” confirmed Dr. Bobby Buka, a leading dermatologist in New York City, “so beware the dietary impact foods can have on your largest organ.”

When choosing our dinners, we often think about the health of our gut, the effects on our blood pressure, and the calories that could count. But we don’t think much about our skin. The experts have spoken — there are some foods that just aren’t great if you want a clear complexion.