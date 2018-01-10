What Your Body Is Trying to Tell You With These 20 Symptoms

If you’re experiencing a severe health issue, by all means please don’t try to treat it yourself. Go to the doctor! But there are also those smaller signs that something might be wrong. Maybe you’re always thirsty, for example, or you have patches of itchy, dry skin. That’s what we’re here to advise you on — nagging symptoms that are just annoying enough to ruin your day but not severe enough to justify a check-up.

Here’s the thing: Your body is really smart. The little discomforts you feel are its way of communicating with you. But often, we miss these warnings completely. In some cases, a minor symptom could point you toward a simple lifestyle change or alteration to your diet that could eradicate the symptom and keep your body healthy in general.

Many nutrient deficiencies, for example, can become apparent with certain symptoms — if you have the tools to recognize them. Becoming literate to these physical messages is step one to feeling your best and living your healthiest life. Here are 20 of the most common symptoms and what they mean.