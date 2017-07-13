If You Have Acid Reflux, Don’t Eat or Drink These 20 Things

Acid reflux can be painful. Burning in the throat, pressure in the chest, tension in the stomach… The symptoms go on and on, and they often don’t truly go away until you fall asleep.

Acid reflux, otherwise known as heartburn, occurs when contents of the stomach travel back up through the esophagus. Since your stomach is so acidic, this process can result in an intense burning sensation and cause severe distress.

Learn the 20 foods and drinks to avoid if you have acid reflux here.

The condition is all too common. People who are overweight or pregnant are more likely to experience the pain, but really everyone is at risk. Even the youngest, healthiest of people can become afflicted — all it takes is one tiny trigger to set off a scorching episode.

Some foods are more common triggers than others. The last thing you want is to set yourself up for failure with a food that triggers heartburn. Get in the know about which foods you should avoid if you experience acid reflux.