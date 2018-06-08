Water has a lot of things going for it: It has zero calories, it’s free, you need it to live… But if hydration is what you’re looking for, there are alternatives to a glass of tap water that can actually hydrate you more efficiently.

These 10 Beverages Are More Hydrating Than Water Gallery

While water is still the best all-natural solution to your everyday thirst, more-hydrating drinks can be the wiser choice in situations where you’re already dehydrated. You want to look for beverages that contain electrolytes to help you retain more water — but that still have low levels of sodium and no added sugars.

You might think that a sports drink is the best option for replenishing fluids after exercise or a long period of time without water; however, these drinks are often loaded with added refined sugars and don’t contain many nutrients otherwise.

You’ve probably heard of the old trick to add a lemon. While adding a (clean) lemon wedge to your water is a great health tip, the following beverages have more flavor and electrolytes than you’d get from a squeeze or two of citrus. From probiotics to vitamins and minerals typically excluded from the standard American diet, these drinks are not only super healthy but are actually more hydrating than water.