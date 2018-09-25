Chick-fil-A staffers in Florida threw a grand 100th birthday bash for one of their most beloved customers. Every week for the past 20 years, Stephen Bellissimo has visited the chain’s Oldsmar location, where he’s sat in the same booth and eaten the same two rotating orders of food, according to local Fox affiliate WTVT.

Restaurant staffers, who’ve grown to know the sweet centenarian as “Mr. Steve,” surprised him on his special day by decorating his booth and gifting him free Chick-fil-A for life.

“Oh, I think this is just one great surprise for me,” he graciously told the outlet. “I didn’t expect anything like this.”

Believe it or not, Bellissimo frequented the Tampa-area eatery daily before switching to once a week. The switch-up happened just last year after he fell and injured himself. But now that he’s been guaranteed free food at the joint, he says he’ll be back every day.

Most registered dieticians probably wouldn’t suggest eating that much fried chicken to live a long and healthful life, but there are plenty of 100-year-olds who attribute their longevity to junk food. Elderly men and women from around the globe have credited their vitality to Guinness, potato chips and beer, Diet Coke, Dr Pepper, whisky, and red wine. Even 96-year-old Betty White claims that hot dogs are the secret to a long life. Forget the fountain of youth; stay young and beautiful with America’s 75 best hot dogs instead.